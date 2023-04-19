DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $26.16

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $27.15. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 25,827 shares.
DXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $476.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.
