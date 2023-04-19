DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Up to $26.16

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.16, but opened at $27.15. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 25,827 shares.

DXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $476.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

