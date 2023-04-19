Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Update

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.
Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.
