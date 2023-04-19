Short Interest in MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Expands By 35.6%

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of MultiChoice Group stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. MultiChoice Group has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MultiChoice Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

MultiChoice Group Ltd. engages in the provision of video entertainment platform. It operates through the following segments: South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology. The South Africa segment offers digital satellite television and subscription video-on-demand services in South Africa. The Rest of Africa segment delivers Direct To Home, Digital Terrestrial Television, and Over-the-Top services.

