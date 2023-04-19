Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Short Interest Update

Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,304,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 972,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 483.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Leo Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Leo Lithium Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LLLAF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Leo Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

