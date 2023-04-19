Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

LDSVF stock opened at $11,867.30 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $9,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12,155.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11,238.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10,572.82.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sales of chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment focuses on European companies and business units including Russia.

