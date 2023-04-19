Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.0 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

