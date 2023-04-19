Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.0 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.