Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS KRKNF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

