K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Further Reading

