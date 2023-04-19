Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $42.04. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 677,688 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,817,000 after acquiring an additional 220,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,615,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,458,000 after buying an additional 986,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

