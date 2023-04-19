Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in March

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,072,800 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 892,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 306.5 days.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $95.55.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.