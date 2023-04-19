Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,823.0 days.
Lion Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.11. Lion has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.
