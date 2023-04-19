Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Update

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,823.0 days.

Lion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.11. Lion has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

Get Lion alerts:

About Lion

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.