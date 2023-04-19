Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KXSCF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Kinaxis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $136.56 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $138.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.74.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include applications, app warehouse, and platforms. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

