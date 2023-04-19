Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Kojamo Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.
Kojamo Oyj Company Profile
