Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.