Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KOTMY opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
