Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KOTMY opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

