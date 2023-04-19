Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Katitas Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Katitas (KTITF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Katitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.