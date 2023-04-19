Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $45.24

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.24, but opened at $46.81. Lumentum shares last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 203,135 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lumentum by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,700,000. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

