Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $19.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 6,750,826 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,988,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $991,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

