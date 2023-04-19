Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.91. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 3,749,544 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $107,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,681 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $24,637,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,963,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

