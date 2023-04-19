Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $17.33

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $17.86. Weibo shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 34,756 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Weibo Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Weibo by 26.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 26.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,451,000 after buying an additional 828,636 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,917,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

