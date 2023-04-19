Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.03

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.09. Lufax shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,272,252 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC lowered their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Lufax by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lufax by 18,231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lufax by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 882,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

