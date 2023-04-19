Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $208.90

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $208.90, but opened at $215.00. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $225.10, with a volume of 1,663,278 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

