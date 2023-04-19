Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up to $208.90

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $208.90, but opened at $215.00. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $225.10, with a volume of 1,663,278 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.
Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.