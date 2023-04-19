Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Increases By 44.3%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 483,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,628,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,701.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 483,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,628,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,113,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

