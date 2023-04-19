Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Increases By 43.0%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

electroCore Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.20. electroCore has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 389,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About electroCore

ECOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on electroCore in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

