UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up to $133.20

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.20, but opened at $137.07. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $139.44, with a volume of 7,411 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.13.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 706,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,275,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

