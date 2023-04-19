Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $104,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,358,000 after purchasing an additional 464,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,372,000 after buying an additional 402,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

