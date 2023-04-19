Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Up 42.2% in March

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humacyte stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Humacyte Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63. Humacyte has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.34.

