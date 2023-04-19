89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $891.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.76. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 61,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $993,838.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 61,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $993,838.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and have sold 36,333 shares worth $554,376. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

