Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Rises By 43.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

IONM stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. Assure has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of Assure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,264 shares of company stock valued at $107,551. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

