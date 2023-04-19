Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 42.8% in March

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,400 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cadre by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cadre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cadre by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cadre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $835.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.58 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

