Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Rises By 42.5%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Karora Resources Price Performance

Shares of KRRGF stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

