Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,193,900 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 839,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
KBSTF stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. Kobe Steel has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.04.
About Kobe Steel
