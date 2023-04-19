Atria Investments Inc Buys 14,368 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.17% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

PID stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

