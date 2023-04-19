Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

About Ford Motor

Get Rating

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

