Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.75.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 28.97 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.