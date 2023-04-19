Atria Investments Inc Sells 698 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,616,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $398.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

