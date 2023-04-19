Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $249.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $278.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

