Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,228 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ambev were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Ambev by 1,244.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,152,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

