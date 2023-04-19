TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after buying an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after buying an additional 40,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after buying an additional 141,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,879,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,388,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.91.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

