Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $13,464,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.