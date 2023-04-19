Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $58.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

