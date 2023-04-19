Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.56.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

