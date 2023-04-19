Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,286 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $9,834,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $1,526,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

CHK opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.