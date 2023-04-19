DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,192 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.66.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.