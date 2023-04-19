Keybank National Association OH Buys 77 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $380.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $392.79.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

