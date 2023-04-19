Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 608.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $370.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

