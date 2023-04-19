SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,924,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,924,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,495 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

