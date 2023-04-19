DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.