DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 26,048 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 914.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

