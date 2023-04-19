DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.15 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $378.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.31. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $421.27.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

