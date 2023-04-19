Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $293.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

